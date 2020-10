PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian couple and their three-year-old toddler residing in west London were found dead at their home on Tuesday in what UK police believe is a murder-cum-suicide case.

The dead were identified as Kuha Raj Sithamparanathan, 42, his wife Poorna Kaameshwari Sivaraj, 36, and their son Kailash Kuha Raj.

According to British news reports, Kuha who was barely alive when police gained entry into the couple’s fourth floor flats in Clayponds Lane, Brentford, died minutes later while being treated by paramedics at about 1am on Tuesday.

The bodies of Poorna and Kailash were also in the house and they had apparently died several days earlier.

British daily The Sun reported that Poorna’s family had contacted UK police on Sunday citing concern for the woman who had not been reachable since last month.

On Monday, police went over to the couple’s home to check on them but to no avail.

The next day, the police forcibly gained entry into the couple’s home and made the gruesome find.

The family’s dog, a cockapoo, was also found killed in their premises.

UK police were quoted saying that Poorna and Kailash who had not been seen over the past two weeks had been “dead for some time” and that investigators were “not looking for anyone else in connection with the case.”

Neighbours shocked by the incident described the victims as a “perfect family” who loved the pet dog and took it on daily walks.

A next-door neighbour of the couple was quoted saying, “I’ve lived here for three years and would often see them. I’m shocked, in total shock. They were a lovely family, lovely neighbours. I don’t know why this has happened.”

However, neighbours said that since a lockdown was enforced to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the couple were often engaged in heated arguments and could be heard screaming at each other in recent months.

“Things got really bad between them, especially during the lockdown. They are one of the few couples with a young child in our block and you could hear them screaming at each other, sometimes for very long periods.”

Another neighbour who lives a floor above the couple’s home told MailOnline: “I could hear her screaming at her husband, telling him to take his medicine. Then on another occasion he threw it out and I looked out and could see it on the ground.”

Other news reports said that Kuha hailed from Petaling Jaya and the couple apparently got married in Kuala Lumpur in 2015.