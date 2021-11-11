Malaysian Diaspora grateful with implementation of travel corridor with Indonesia

JAKARTA: The Malaysian Diaspora in Indonesia welcomes the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) to open the borders for the implementation of a travel corridor between the two countries.

“One of the things that I will announce and will also make everyone happy is that we will open the Malaysia-Indonesia border,“ said the prime minister in a speech at a dinner event with Malaysians here, and was greeted with a thunderous applause from the more than 150 Malaysians who were present.

Most of the Malaysians, when met by Bernama, smiled and expressed their gratitude as it has been a long time since they returned home.

Ismail Sabri said besides the travel corridor, many things had been discussed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the meeting of more than an hour at the Bogor Palace this afternoon. He also described his relationship with the president, better known as Jokowi, as very cordial.

During a press conference with Jokowi in the afternoon today, the two leaders agreed to implement a travel corridor between the two countries through the Travel Corridor Arrangement or Vaccinated Travel Lane arrangement, as both countries are recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initial part of the plan will involve the Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur-Bali routes.

Meanwhile, Malaysia and Indonesia will celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“I believe Malaysia and Indonesia will be able to further strengthen the existing understanding and cooperation,“ said the prime minister.

The meeting with Malaysians is the last programme of the second day of Ismail Sabri’s three-day official visit to Indonesia – his first visit to the neighbouring country since he was appointed prime minister last August.

Tomorrow morning, the prime minister is scheduled to visit a defence industry facility in Bandung province, about 150 kilometres from here, before leaving for home.

During his official trip, Ismail Sabri was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, and charge d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq.-Bernama