Malaysian exports in January-October exceed RM1 trillion

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s exports from January to October this year exceeded the RM1 trillion mark, translating into a 25% expansion from the corresponding 10-month period in 2020, figures by the Department of Statistics (DOSM) show.

DOSM highlighted that this was the fastest period that export value has breached the RM1 trillion mark ever recorded.

Consistent with the export sector’s performance, the country’s imports registered double-digit growth of 21.8% to RM801.2 billion.

Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin remarked that the strong export value seen in the first 10 months of the year was in line with global economic recoveries.

“The opening of economic activities in more countries signified better external demand. Along with outstanding performance, exports in October 2021 maintained its steady growth momentum and outperformed September with another record high, with a value of RM114.4 billion, rising by 25.5%, year-on-year (y-o-y),” he said in a statement.

DOSM noted that the expansion was driven by domestic exports which stood at RM91.3 billion and contributed 79.8% to the total exports, widened by 23.3% y-o-y as well as re-exports which registered a 34.8% y-o-y increase to RM23.2 billion.

Meanwhile, imports were higher by 27.9% to RM88.2 billion and total trade expanded by 26.5 billion from RM160.1 billion in October 2020 to RM202.6 billion.

The country’s trade surplus stood at RM26.2 billion in October 2021, marking the 18th consecutive month of trade surplus since May 2020.

In accordance with the recovery in domestic economic activity, the month-on-month performance of exports, imports, total trade and trade surplus also marked positive growth, higher by 3.2%, 4.1%, 3.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

It pointed out this performance was portrayed in 173 out of 255 commodity groups for exports showed increases as compared to the same month of the previous year. As for imports, 158 of 258 groups posted positive growths.

The rise in exports was attributable mainly to the higher exports to China (+RM3.5 billion) followed by Indonesia (+RM1.9 billion), Australia (+RM1.6 billion), Japan (+RM1.5 billion), the US (+RM1.4 billion), Turkey (+RM1.4 billion), Vietnam (+RM1.3 billion), the European Union (+RM1.3 billion), India (+RM1.0 billion) and Singapore (+RM1.0 billion).

On a similar note, China continued to be the major contributor to the increase in imports (+RM4.4 billion), followed by Singapore (+RM3.6 billion), Korea (+RM2.1 billion), Taiwan (+RM2.1 billion), the European Union (+RM1.7 billion), Indonesia (+RM1.6 billion) and the US (+RM1.4 billion).

The expansion in exports was driven by petroleum products (+RM5.5 billion); manufacture of metal (+RM4.6 billion); electrical & electronic products (+RM3.4 billion); chemical & chemical products (+RM2.5 billion); palm oil & palm oil-based agriculture products (+RM1.9 billion); liquefied natural gas (+RM1.5 billion); palm oil-based manufactured products (+RM1.3 billion) and machinery, equipment and parts (+RM1.2 billion).

Meanwhile, the rise in imports were noted for electrical & electronic products (+RM8.0 billion); petroleum products (+RM4.0 billion); chemical & chemical products (+RM2.0 billion); iron & steel products (+RM815.4 million) and palm oil & palm oil-based agriculture products (+RM625.9 million).

The statistics saw an expansion in imports by end use sustained by higher demand for intermediate goods, capital goods and consumption goods.

It saw imports of intermediate goods (54.7% of the total imports) totaled RM48.2 billion, an increase of 35.1% y-o-y, capital goods (9.4% of total imports) registered an increase of 15.1% y-o-y to RM8.3 billion and imports of consumption goods which amounted to RM7.0 billion, rose 10.8% y-o-y and comprised of 7.9% of total imports.

UOB Global Economics & Markets Research said given that year-to-date (YTD) export growth has surpassed its full-year projection, it raised its 2021 full-year export growth estimate to 25.0% (from 22.0% previously) but continue to expect a bumpy recovery for Malaysia’s trade sector going into 2022.

It said the emergence of a new heavily mutated Covid-19 variant, Omicron, could worsen the existing global supply bottlenecks and pose a threat to global demand if it is proven to be more contagious and severe than the Delta strain over the next couple of weeks.

“Domestically, the issue of foreign labour shortages and rising raw material costs remain key hurdles to companies ramping up their production even as the economy is near full reopening. High statistical base in 2021 would also weigh on overall export growth for 2022. Hence, we maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook for Malaysia’s exports with 2.0% growth in 2022.

“If the government is able to ratify the Regional Comprehensive Partnership by end-Dec or early next year, would help to catalyse Malaysia’s trade sector next year as the agreement will help Malaysian businesses access a larger market in 15 countries that contribute up to one third of global GDP,” said UOB.