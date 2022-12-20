Malaysian exports rose amid external uncertainties

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s exports rose marginally by 15.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) in November, compared with 14.9% in October, its 16th consecutive month of double-digit growth since August 2021, which was reflected in strong demand for manufactured and mining goods, according to PublicInvest Research.

In its latest ‘Economic Update’ report, it said that the exports of manufactured goods expanded further by 15% y-o-y in November compared with 12.6% in the previous month, underpinned by electrical and electronics (E&E) exports (32.1%). Other exports of manufactured goods that remained substantially high during the month was petroleum products (26.4%).

“However, exports of agriculture goods continued to contract at -11.1% y-o-y in November, from -7.0% in October. The negative growth was in accordance with lower exports of palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products, which fell by 14% y-o-y in November, due to further downward pressure on crude palm oil (CPO) prices from their peak in April despite higher production.

“We are maintaining our in-house CPO assumptions of RM5,000/MT for 2022 and RM3,800/MT for 2023. Exports of mining goods rose strongly by 62.6% YoY in November, though slower than 85.9% in October, bolstered by the continued robust exports of liquefied natural gas (69.5%) and crude petroleum (96.0%),” it said in a statement today/yesterday.

On exports, the research house said that the growth of Malaysia’s exports to all major trading partners remained firm. Exports to the US rose by 11.8% y-o-y in November, as compared to 8.8% in October, boosted by strong exports of E&E products.

“Exports to China rose further to 9.2% y-o-y in November, as compared to 4.3% in October, supported by robust demand for E&E products. As for Asean countries, export sustained a positive growth of 16.9% y-o-y in November, from 25.3% in October, driven by higher demand for E&E and petroleum products.

On November imports, the research house said gross imports expanded steadily by 15.6% y-o-y in November (29.1% in October), with the sustained double-digit growth being supported by imports of intermediate, capital and consumption goods.

In view of lower imports relative to exports, it said that the country’s trade surplus widened to RM22.3 billion in November compared to RM18.1 billion in October. However, on a cumulative basis, the trade surplus remained sizeable at RM227.9 billion in the first eleven months, compared with RM222.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2021.

On trade outlook, PublicInvest believes the performance of the country’s manufacturing sector will trend in tandem with the monthly global semiconductor sales, which has recently shown further weakness, with a negative growth of 4.6% y-o-y in October (-3.0% in September), a robust decline from the strong double-digit growth recorded in H1’22.

Furthermore, it said the continued global financial conditions tightening is expected to further increase pressure on highly indebted governments, aggravating vulnerabilities and harming trade and investment flows. All these factors had resulted in global economic slowdown and prolonged supply chain disruptions, which also pose downside risks to Malaysia’s trade performance going into 2023.

“We also believe Malaysia's manufacturing sector will be supported by expected increased demand from China, mainly due to China’s recent announcement of a moderate easing in its Zero-Covid Strategy (ZCS), which would improve their higher-frequency data and resuscitate their slowing economy, in turn benefitting our domestic economy. As a result, we anticipate growth in real exports of goods and services to maintain its positive momentum at 3.3% y-o-y in 2023 from the predicted 11.4% for 2022 (15.4% in 2021), and growth in real imports of goods and services at 4.8% y-o-y in 2023 from 15.5% expected this year (17.7% in 2021).

“On economic growth, given Malaysia's high total trade value as a percentage of GDP and high export propensity (ratio of exports to GDP), the anticipated slower growth in the global economic development and semiconductor demand will probably drag Malaysia's economy in 2023. In the near term, we estimate that real GDP will likely grow at a slower pace of 3.9% y-o-y in Q4’22 from 14.2% in Q3’22, with full-year growth of 8.0% y-o-y estimated for 2022 before moderating to 3.8% in 2023 (3.1% in 2021),” it said.