Malaysian firm named as cybersecurity leader by US tech entity

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian company, LGMS Bhd, has been named by the Information Services Group (ISG) of the United States (US) as a cybersecurity leader in strategic security services and technical security services.

ISG is a leading international technology research and advisory firm that has a strong reputation for its market intelligence coupled with technology research and analysis, said LGMS in a statement today.

LGMS was listed in ISG’s Provider Lens Quadrant studies, which provides insightful regional and global views of the top players in particular countries, regions or globally.

Its insights include strengths, competitive differentiators and unique selling points of leading service providers serving each market.

For strategic security services, LGMS was described by ISG as having “a high level of cybersecurity experience and accreditation, having delivered professional cybersecurity services to local, regional, and international clients across a broad range of industries across Asia.”

Other ‘leaders’ cited by ISG include IBM, Accenture, KPMG, Deloitte, and PwC.

In the area of strategic security services, LGMS’ strengths were described by ISG as having a broad range of cybersecurity services, strong cybersecurity expertise with the company serving as a ‘neutral professional cybersecurity provider’.

LGMS, which has more than 60 experts in penetration testing and digital forensics backed by decades of industrial experience, has more than a thousand local and global clients.

They include almost all of Malaysia’s major banking, financial and insurance entities, coupled with blue chip companies such as Sunway Group, Measat, DRB-HICOM, AirAsia Group, DIGI, and Axiata. -Bernama