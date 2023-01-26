Malaysian firms to make presence felt at Arab healthcare expo

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) is intensifying efforts to promote exports of Malaysian medical devices and healthcare services globally.

To create export opportunities for Malaysian medical devices and healthcare services in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, Matrade is spearheading the participation of Malaysian companies at Arab Health 2023 in Dubai from Jan 30 to Feb 2. This year marks Matrade’s 19th year of participation in this iconic event.

Matrade is organising the participation of 10 Malaysian medical devices and pharmaceutical companies at Arab Health 2023 – KPJ Healthcare, UEM Edgenta, Ain Medicare, Xepa-Soul Pattinson (Malaysia), Ming Medical, Muzamal Industries, Timo International, TPE Healthcare, TUD, and Twin Catalyst.

Various high-value products and services from Malaysia will be promoted to over 50,000 global visitors expected at the event including medical consumables, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and wellness products and services.

According to Matrade lifestyle and life sciences director Razida Hanim Abdul Razak (pic), Matrade’s first participation at Arab Health was in 2005 under the National Pavilion.

The exhibition continues to offer Malaysian companies a platform to connect with hundreds of local and international suppliers and buyers in different product categories, build connections and keep up with new technological trends and innovations in the industry, she said.

Razida Hanim said the Arab Health exhibition is in its 48th edition this year and its stature as the premier healthcare trade platform is undisputed for many exhibitors. The exhibition has moved beyond the regional perspective and now attracts global trade visitors.

“Observing current trends, we anticipate that there will be steady global demand for Malaysian quality healthcare products for 2023 while the Mena region offers high potential exports opportunities for Malaysia. Overall, demand for healthcare-related products and services in Mena is expected to reach RM33.31 billion (US$7.92 billion) in 2025. Participation in renowned large-scale events such as Arab Health will help to boost our Malaysia’s branding among buyers,” said Razida Hanim.

In 2022, the top-five export destinations for Malaysian medical devices in the Mena region were Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, and Morocco. Collectively, these markets contributed 77.32% of Malaysia’s exports of medical devices to the region. Exports of medical devices to the Mena region during this period registered at RM316.1 million.