Malaysian Genomics inks MoU with Saudi firm, eyes Mena region

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s Ajlan & Bros Medical Company to explore opportunities for the distribution of biopharmaceutical and genomics products and services.

Ajlan, based in Riyadh, is part of a multinational conglomerate established in 1979 with global private equity, real estate and industrial investments.

The parties will explore the feasibility of Ajlan becoming a marketing and distribution representative for Malaysian Genomics for genetic screening tests, mesenchymal stem cell and exosome products. Ajlan will also identify commercial research and development (R&D) opportunities for genome sequencing and analysis in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region for areas such as agriculture, aquaculture, plantations, healthcare and industrial biotechnology.

Malaysian Genomics, on its part will analyse samples for genetic screening tests as well as provide Ajlan with genomic and bioinformatics expertise to bid for projects through Ajlan.

Executive director Noor Azri Noor Azerai said: “This is a really good opportunity for us to explore the Mena market for our products and services, especially in the area of R&D where we see a lot of growth especially in agriculture and aquaculture due to climate change impact and the health diagnosis for distinct population groups.”