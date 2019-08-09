Malaysian haj pilgrims arriving in Arafah tonight

MAKKAH: All 30,200 Malaysian haj pilgrims are expected to arrive in Arafah to begin performing the Masyair rituals tonight, said Malaysian haj delegation leader Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abd Rahman.

He said the Malaysian pilgrims will start to head for Arafah much earlier which would be at about 6am (11am Malaysian Time) because roads around the Masjidil Haram area would be closed at 10am for Friday prayers.

“We will run three trips, currently 25% of pilgrims have started on the journey and 15% have already reached Arafah. Alhamdulillah the movement of pilgrims to Arafah went smoothly.

“The first and second trips were run this morning, but we reckon those going on the third trip will be ferried after Friday prayers at around 2pm,“ he told reporters after seeing off pilgrims at Abraj Janadryiah here today.

This year’s haj season would witness 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims performing the fifth pillar of Islam aided by 640 TH personnel.

Syed Saleh said that for the Safari Wukuf programme, TH personnel are preparing to bring patients at the TH Syisyah Treatment Centre here, to gather at Arafah.

“As at last night there were 98 patients to be transported, but once the final number is finalised tonight we will decide on the right time to take them to Arafah,“ he said. — Bernama