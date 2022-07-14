Malaysian haj pilgrims to start returning home from July 17

MAKKAH: All Malaysian haj pilgrims will depart from Jeddah and are expected to return to the country starting July 17, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Idris Ahmad(pix).

He said that the last fight was expected on Aug 12 after they visited Madinah.

“A total of 14,305 haj pilgrims have performed haj, of which 85 per cent are under the Muassasah package and another 15 per cent via the haj pilgrimage operators (PJH) under Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH).

“I wish to congratulate the TH management for their excellent handling of Malaysian haj pilgrims,” he told reporters today.

Idris said that at the end of the haj season this year, TH will continue to make preparations for the 2023 haj season, and he was confident that the agency would continue to improve services for the benefit of the pilgrims.

He also elaborated that several matters were discussed with the Saudi Arabian government, especially on the recent sharp increase in the cost of performing haj.

“I met the Saudi Arabian Haj and Umrah Minister, Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah, last week, and shared the pilgrims’ and TH concerns over the increase in the cost of performing haj.

“The cost of performing haj this year, which was initially estimated at RM25,540, has increased to RM28,000 per person.”

“This was due to several new charges and the rise in existing costs of Muassasah management companies and other agencies in Saudi Arabia,” he explained.

Idris said that he was also concerned over global inflation, especially in matters of pilgrimage, and that TH must accept the reality of the increase in costs that occurs every year.

At the same time, he added that TH must find ways so that the haj fees would not burden the prospective Malaysian pilgrims.

“We will continue with financial assistance for prospective pilgrims in need. For those who can afford it, I suggest they pay the full cost or choose a private package,” he said. -Bernama