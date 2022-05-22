Malaysian Handicraft’s PPKK records income of RM12.8 mln

SEGAMAT: The Malaysian Handicraft’s Community Skills Development Programme (PPKK) involving 2,676 participants has recorded an income of RM12.8 million since it was launched in October 2020 until April this year, involving 104 projects nationwide.

Malaysian Handicraft Industry Development Division senior director Azizi Samsudin said that, of the total, RM799,296.60 was income from those who participated in the Johor State PPKK programme involving 143 people.

He said that the implementation of PPKK involved eight projects and 16 community development activities such as wood chess sets, rattan weaving, batik blocks, mengkuang weaving, batik eco-print, batik and sewing which produced products such as face masks, shawls, bags, table runners and cushion covers.

Through the PPKK programme, the participants would be trained in skills to turn out products, entrepreneurship and marketing.

These would simultaneously boost the marketability of the target group in getting employed or turning handicraft-making into a full or part-time career, he said.

“The PPKK programme was created through the Skills and Skills Upgrading Programme initiative in 2020 during which many had lost their jobs.

“So, many initiatives were created by the government including Malaysian Handicraft, where we provided technical skills training to our target groups, namely, the vulnerable groups.

“Under PPKK, we have four initiatives, namely, product development, community development, marketing and promotion and integrated marketing communication which we instill in PPKK participants,” he said.

He was speaking to Bernama after the closing of the Segamat Wood Chess Set Craft Community Development Programme at the Segamat 2 Community College, here yesterday.

The event was closed by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar and was also attended by Johor Craft Complex director, Mohd Ridzwan Misran.

A total of 15 participants from the Segamat craft community received certificates in the Wood Chess Craft Community Skills Development Programme (Phase 1) during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, a Pagoh Batik Eco-Print Craft PPKK participant, Khatijah Mohammad, 37, said the PPKK programme should be participated by all who wanted to change their lives, especially those who were adversely affected such as youths, single mothers and those who had lost jobs.

The mother of three said the Malaysian Handicraft did not merely provide skills training but also helped participants market their craft products both digitally and physically to ensure they succeeded.

“Thank you, Malaysian Handicraft, I am very thankful because all this while I thought it was very difficult and would not be able to generate income.

“However, in actual fact, it can become an extraordinary hobby which can generate income and in the early stages of my involvement, I was able to achieve a four-digit income every month,” she said.

Tangkak batik and sewing PPKK participant, Mohd Yusoff Zaki, 34, said the aid in the form of knowledge such as through PPKK was more beneficial compared to financial aid because it was more long-term in nature and taught participants to be independent.

Mohd Yusoff, who produces batik using the shibori technique from Japan, said the knowledge and techniques he learned through the PPKK programme were now making his handiwork more known and accepted to simultaneously provide him with a better income than before.

“To me, the skills offered were very helpful. Normally, people would think of assistance in terms of finance only.

“But this knowledge aid is more important because from the knowledge we can generate our own income..like me from zero, now I already have my own machine.

“The basis of my product is the Terengganu batik. When I was offered the Shibori technique, It was like a much-awaited opportunity because I’ve been wanting to learn it for a long time.

“Now, I already have my own identity and I also have my own masterpiece, so acceptance is easier because it is not available elsewhere,” he added.-Bernama