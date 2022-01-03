Malaysian manufacturing picks up in December

PETALING JAYA: The IHS Markit Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 52.8 in December 2021 from 52.3 in November 2021, indicating a stronger improvement in the health of the sector and as a result, the average performance over the final quarter was the strongest quarterly performance since the survey began in 2012.

Looking at the historical relationship between the PMI and official statistics, the latest reading is representative of a solid expansion in manufacturing production and GDP, as the survey pointed to a broad recovery from the impact of Covid-19.

December data suggested that output rose for the third month running. The pace of expansion was moderate and was the quickest since April. Firms commonly attributed the rise to stronger demand as pandemic restrictions were eased.

New order volumes also increased at the end of the year, with the rate of growth reaching an eight-month high. Firms noted that stronger client confidence had boosted demand in both domestic and external markets. Concurrently, new export sales returned to expansion territory in December, as stronger demand in the US and China contributed to a fractional rise in new business from abroad.

Firms also highlighted a fifth consecutive rise in outstanding business in December as a lack of raw materials and labour placed additional strain on capacity as new orders improved.

Despite pressure on capacity, there was a renewed fall in employment at Malaysian manufacturing firms, with producers often noting a lack of foreign work permits being issued due to ongoing border restrictions.

Lengthening average lead times often meant that businesses had difficulties in sourcing raw materials for production.

However, stronger new order growth meant that manufacturers raised purchasing activity at a solid pace in an effort to meet demand as well as build safety stocks. With vendor performance deteriorating further, stocks of raw materials were increased for the second successive month. That said, delivery delays meant that firms struggled to receive inputs for production, therefore fulfilled orders using existing stocks of finished items.

Input costs increased for the 19th month running in December, reflecting higher prices for raw materials and transportation. The rate of inflation quickened to a seven-month high and was marked overall. Manufacturers partially passed these higher costs to clients through higher output charges, which rose at the sharpest rate since April.

Looking ahead, Malaysian manufacturers remained optimistic regarding the year-ahead outlook for output. Expectations eased slightly from November, yet were strong overall and above the long-run average. Optimism was underpinned by hopes that the pandemic would subside and induce a broad recovery in supply chains and the economy.

Commenting on the latest survey results, IHS Markit economist Usamah Bhatti said the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions alleviated pressures faced by the Malaysian manufacturing sector and provided momentum to growth in December.

“The average reading of the headline PMI in the fourth quarter was the strongest quarterly performance recorded since the survey began in July 2012, as output and new order growth reached eight-month highs respectively. Operating conditions remain tough nonetheless, with supply chain delays as well as material labour shortages widely reported across the sector.

“Encouragingly, business expectations for the coming year remained strong overall as a fifth of companies reported optimism that the worst of the pandemic had passed. That said, the degree of optimism eased from November as the outlook remained relatively clouded due to uncertainty regarding the duration of supply chain disruptions, raw material shortages and further disruption caused by new variants of Covid-19.”