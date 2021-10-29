Malaysian NGOs build mosque for internally displaced persons in Syria

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Malaysia for Syria and MyFund Action (MFA) have build a mosque in Azaz, Syria for persons internally displaced by the destruction of infrastructure in a decade-long conflict in the country.

MFS chief executive officer Syahrir Azfar Saleh in a statement said the mosque named As-Sabeel Mosque was fully completed last September and was inaugurated on Oct 21 by Datuk Ahmad Azam Ab Rahman, the Commissioner to the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

It is the second mosque built in Syria through MFS and MFA collaboration and is equipped with facilities for activities such as religious studies classes, talks and self-improvement camps.

“Hopefully, this mosque can be a symbol of unity, love and memory of the people of Malaysia and in turn unify and catalyse the Syrian people to get back on their feet again,“ he said.

Apart from Syria, Syahrir Azfar said RM400,000 more was needed to complete the construction of the second phase of the As-Sabeel Mosque in Lebanon.