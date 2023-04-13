Malaysian’s reckless use of firecrackers in Cyberjaya draws criticism and safety concerns from netizens

THE use of fireworks and firecrackers can be enjoyable and visually pleasing during festivities, but their loud noise can be disturbing for many individuals, including those with pets, children, or those seeking a good night’s rest.

In Cyberjaya, an individual was observed recklessly tossing lit firecrackers outside a high-rise apartment building, which was captured on video by a resident and shared on TikTok.

“Please take action before someone dies of a heart attack. The noise is too loud and sometimes we can hear them playing the firecrackers at 12am, 2am,” the TikTok user said in their post.

In the video, the individual was seen flinging out lit firecrackers individually out the apartment window before it exploded with a rather loud bang.

The poster mentioned that this behavior had occurred ten times on the day of the recording and that the individual resided twenty floors above the apartment’s swimming pool.

Netizens have criticised the individual for their reckless actions, citing concerns for the safety of individuals below and the noise pollution created. The TikTok user was advised to take their complaint to the apartment management to address the issue.