Malaysian shuttlers check into last eight

BIRMINGHAM: Malaysia handed Jamaica a 5-0 drubbing to storm into the last eight of the mixed team event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here today.

Malaysia, who had earlier thrashed Zambia 5-0, got their second Group B match off to a stylish start at the National Exhibition Centre Hall 5 when the mixed doubles pair of Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See trounced Joel Angus-Katherine Wynter 21-5, 21-12 for the first point.

Top men’s singles ace Ng Tze Yong then made it 2-0 for Malaysia when he downed Samuel Ricketts 21-12, 21-16 before professional women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei thrashed Thalia Richardson 21-2, 21-5.

National number one men’s doubles duo Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik then extended Malaysia’s lead with a 21-7, 21-11 triumph over Angus-Ricketts before Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah made it 5-0 with a 21-8, 21-2 win over Richardson-Wynter 21-8, 21-2.

Malaysia will complete their Group B fixture tomorrow against South Africa.-Bernama