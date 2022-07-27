Malaysian SME on eBay export to an average of 30 international markets

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SME) on eBay export to an average of 30 international markets, with the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Canada, Italy, France, Japan, China, and Spain emerging as the top markets.

The top five categories for Malaysian SME on eBay are auto parts, home & garden, health & beauty, cellphones and accessories, and collectibles.

According to eBay’s Southeast Asia Small Online Business Trade Report July 2022, more than 95% of eBay-enabled small businesses in Malaysia use eBay to reach global consumers.

eBay regional general manager for Southeast Asia and India Vidmay Naini said the marketplace offers 142 million active buyers across more than 3,000 product categories with market access to 190 markets.

“SME in Malaysia can easily reach consumers in some of the world’s largest consumer markets, such as the US, the UK, Germany, Australia, and become ‘mini multinational corporations’,” he said.

Beyond that, the eBay marketplace allows access to non-traditional export markets. Seven of the top 10 export markets for eBay-enabled small businesses in Malaysia are not in the top 10 for traditional exporters.

Malaysian sellers on eBay have seen strong growth in a number of categories in 2021. For instance, in the auto parts and accessories category, Malaysian sellers have grown wheels, tires and parts sales by 29% while electrical and ignition parts have grown by 76%.

There was also an increase in sales by Malaysian sellers on eBay in the cell phones & accessories category, with smartwatches increasing by 24%, headsets by 33%, and smartphones by 15%. Meanwhile, sports trading card singles in the collectibles category increased exponentially at 109%.