Malaysian students defeat hackers from around the world (Video)

PETALING JAYA: Four software engineering students from Malaysia have defeated hundreds of hackers from around the world and walked away with a US$4,000 cash prize in the Xylem REACH Student Hackathon 2021 competition.

Team leader Yudhishthra S Sugumaran, Lee Hau Jun, Chua E Heng and Chung Wei Qi created a one-stop software platform that bridged the gap between flood mitigation awareness and swift mitigation procedures to land the top prize.

Calling themselves Team SwiftBeacon, the four are Software Engineering students from Diploma and Bachelor degree programmes at Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU).

Organised by Xylem Inc, a large US water technology provider, REACH Student Hackathon 2021 was held from Oct 6 to 10. The teams had to “hack” together software-based projects to solve global water and sustainability challenges.

Team SwiftBeacon managed to impress the panel of judges with a six-minute video pitch, setting themselves apart from participants from around the world, and emerged as first prize winner.

The Malaysian team focused on building features to help residents in flood-prone areas to prepare for evacuation promptly.

By including an Augmented Reality (AR) model, the team created an interactive website to inform the at-risk residents of potential hotspots of the flood occurring and provide a list of evacuation sites that they could go to.

With artificial intelligence (AI) system, it provides curated information blocks to residents who knew that their area was at risk of being in a flood. It also enables response agencies to have a broad overview of all the at-risk residents and the corresponding risk levels.

“We created SwiftBeacon. The idea behind the name came with the fact that we wanted our product to be proactive in finding and predicting help requests - ‘beacons’ from flood-prone residents. It was an interactive website prototype that was designed using Figma,” said Yudhishthra.

They were mentored by Abbhirami Sivarajan, a lecturer in the School of Business and advisor of the Integrated Sustainability & Urban Creativity Centre (ISUC) Student Chapter at APU.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeB4R3fVrzw