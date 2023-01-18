Malaysian women shown early exit at India Open

NEW DELHI: Malaysian women shuttlers were packed off on the opening day of the 2023 India Open championship, held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi, India yesterday.

The lone Malaysian women’s singles representative Goh Jin Wei (pix) failed to live up to expectations when she crashed out in the first round, after losing 13-21, 11-21 to Thailand’s sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon.

The match between the former world junior champion and the world number six only lasted for 27 minutes.

Jin Wei, who ranks 29th in the world ranking is currently striving to recover from a colectomy surgery she had in 2019.

Meanwhile, national women’s doubles pair Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien, ranked 17th in the world, were defeated 16-21, 9-21 by China’s Li Wen Mei-Liu Xuan Xuan in a 36-minute match.

In an upset, top seeded Japanese men’s doubles pair Takuro Hoki-Yogo Kobayashi were shown the exit from the championship after losing to South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae by 13-21, 18-21 in a straight set match that lasted 39 minutes. -Bernama