Malaysian workers in S’pore told to stay on for two weeks

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians working in Singapore have been urged to stay on for two more weeks, if possible, before trying to come home in the wake of stricter enforcement to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the republic.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the Malaysian Ministry of Health (MOH) was discussing with the Singapore authorities the possibility of employers in the republic keeping their Malaysian workers for two more weeks.

“Those who want to return will be screened and once we (MOH) conduct the screening we will take the subsequent action,” he said at a daily media briefing on Covid-19 here today.

Noor Hisham said this when asked to comment on reports that Malaysians have been crossing the Johor Causeway on foot to return home since April 2.

Bernama learnt that 12,000 Malaysians had returned from Singapore between April 2 and yesterday.

This follows Singapore’s move to enforce stricter measures from today until May 4 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

During this period, most work places will be closed, except for essential services and key sectors of the economy.

Asked on the procedure to bring back bodies in case Malaysians died of Covid-19 overseas, Noor Hisham said it would have to follow the guideline set by MOH.

However, there had been no Covid-19 deaths involving Malaysians overseas, he added. — Bernama