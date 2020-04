PETALING JAYA: A new survey by theSun marketing team shows that Malaysians are coping fairly well with the movement control order (MCO) but only where it does not cause personal inconveniences.

In fact, there are more of those who see the positive rather than dwell on the negatives, although the divide between the two is not too wide.

For instance, 34% of all 87 who responded to the survey see positive changes in their relationships, compared with only 10% who think their ties with loved ones are at risk of turning sour.

But the one factor that has a large difference between the positives and negatives is the dismay of being caught in traffic jams.

A total of 69% are quite happy that they do not have to join the morning rush hour to get to work compared with only 10% who prefer being caught in the traffic snarl to being cooped up at home.

Another 10% don’t care either way.

Of those who responded to the survey, carried out last week, 76% are in the non-essential services and the remaining 24% are in the essential services sector.

A total of 47% of them, presumably those who are in essential services and so have to go to their workplace bring food from home for their lunches while 25% go for take-outs. An even smaller number 22% depend on the food delivery service.

Everyone would have had a lot of time to reflect on their lives and realised what they have been taking for granted.

A quarter of the respondents long for the freedom to travel again.

Despite the preference for electronic interaction among people, there still are a small number of people who see the benefit of face-to-face socialising. A total of 12% of the respondents cited this as the one thing they miss most.

Below are the full results of the survey:

