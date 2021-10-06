Malaysians are sick and tired of political games, says MP

PETALING JAYA: The recent withdrawal of the four state assemblypersons (Adun) from the Malacca state government has sparked a political crisis in the state, jeopardising the nation’s Covid-19 recovery efforts.

Saying this, Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong(pix) pointed out that Malaysians are sick and tired of political games.

“We should instead be engaging in constructive politics to strengthen our position and rebuild the people’s trust in our political system,” he said in a statement today.

“The past two years have clearly shown that unethical political manoeuvring and party-hopping would only cause further political instability and problems to our country. We should have learned the lesson from ‘Langkah Sheraton’ and ‘Langkah Sabah’. Now, we can add this so-called ‘Langkah Melaka’ to the list.

“There have been several discussions at various levels on this so-called ‘Langkah Melaka’ in the past week. In the discussions that I was part of, I have stated to my colleagues and party leaders that we should not be associated with the four Aduns, or worse still, support one of them to be the chief minister.”

Khoo said he is against any form of party-hopping, whether directly or indirectly, by any elected representative for his or her own political interest.

“To the people of Malacca – I hope we will not give up on our state and country. Politics is no easy task, but it is necessary to continue standing up, voicing out, and fighting for change,” he added.