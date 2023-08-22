Malaysians in S. Korea reminded to stay alert for civil defence drill

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians residing in South Korea have been told to stay alert as a nationwide civil defence drill is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 2 pm local time.

The exercise, lasting 20 minutes, is part of preparations for potential air raids.

The Malaysian embassy in Seoul, in a statement shared via X (formerly Twitter), has urged Malaysians to adhere closely to directives from local authorities throughout the drill.

The drill will kick off with an air-raid warning and conclude with a siren indicating the lifting of the exercise at 2.20 pm.

“Following the air-raid warning, the authorities will restrict the movement of residents and the operation of vehicles for approximately 15 minutes,” added the statement.

The statement said the exercise does not signify an actual emergency event. However, cooperation with the authorities is strongly advised, including staying updated through local media outlets, such as television and radio.

“﻿﻿If directed by authorities, drivers should park or pull over by the side of the road according to police instructions.

“Pedestrians should move to the nearest safe haven or underground shelter. When arriving at a shelter, follow the instructions of the emergency staff,” said the statement.

Further information regarding the drill and shelter locations can be accessed through the Ministry of Interior and Safety’s website at https://www.mois.go.kr/eng/a01/engMain.do or by downloading the Emergency Ready App (https://agent.safekorea.go.kr/idsiSCH/era_pop.jsp).

In the event of an emergency, the embassy can be contacted via +8210 8974 8699 or email, mwseoul@kln.gov.my, according to the statement.

Last Thursday, South Korea’s Ministry of Public Administration and Security announced that a civil defence drill in preparation for air raids will be held for 20 minutes, which the general public will evacuate to a safe place.

Fifty seven areas declared as special disaster areas due to heavy rain in July and Typhoon Khanun will be excluded from the exercise – the first time in six years, according to international media. -Bernama