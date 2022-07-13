Malaysians in Sri Lanka told to stay indoors as curfew imposed

NEW DELHI: Malaysians living in Sri Lanka were advised to stay indoors on Wednesday after the government imposed a curfew.

“Please adhere to the curfew imposed by the local authorities due to the significant protests occurring in Colombo at present,“ Malaysia’s High Commission in Sri Lanka said in a tweet.

The diplomatic mission asked them to stay indoors as local media reported protesters were marching towards the prime minister's office despite the curfew.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe imposed the curfew in the Western Province and a state of emergency in the country, Daily Mirror reported on its website.

These developments follow Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's departure from the country on a military plane on Wednesday.

He fled to the Maldives on his way to another country, according to Sri Lankan media.

Sri Lankans are growing frustrated with their financial misery as the country struggles to overcome its unprecedented economic crisis.-Bernama