Malaysians not required to fill in MySejahtera traveller’s pass

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians returning to the country will no longer need to complete the traveller’s pass features in the MySejahtera application, effective July 4, said Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin.

For a start, he said this would only apply to Malaysian citizens, before being expanded in stages to social pass holders, student passes and permanent residents.

“This relaxation is to facilitate our citizens to return to Malaysia, in addition to the health system now being at a good and satisfactory level,” he said in a statement today.

Khairy said that the traveller’s pass feature will still be displayed in the MySejahtera application, and needed to be completed by foreigners before entering the country.

“Apart from monitoring Covid-19 cases among foreign travellers, these features need to be completed by them so that the Ministry of Health is able to closely monitor other infectious diseases from abroad, such as monkeypox,” he said.-Bernama