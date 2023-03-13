Malaysians rejoice as Michelle Yeoh makes Oscar history

KUALA LUMPUR: Messages of congratulations have started pouring in for Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, who won the Oscar for best actress in a leading role in the comedy-drama film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' at the 95th Academy Awards.

Social media was inundated by words of praise from all walks of life for the Ipoh-born Yeoh, who is the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar at the award event held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri who joined Yeoh’s mother Datin Janet Yeoh for the live viewing of the Oscars, also congratulated Yeoh for inspiring all Malaysians.

“A mother’s love knows no limits. I witnessed the moment Janet Yeoh heard that her daughter was announced as the Academy Award winner for Best Actress in a leading role this morning. Truly a touching moment. Thank you for reminding us not to let anyone tell us that we are ever past our prime,“ she said in her Facebook.

National badminton icon Datuk Lee Chong Wei said she made showbiz history at the award ceremony when she took home the Best Actress award.

“Tahniah£¡Big congrats. She's also the first Malaysian to be nominated and won in the Academy Awards.#proudmalaysian ????,“ he said on his Facebook.

Besides them, former Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong pointed out that with an acting career spanning four decades, Yeoh has been such an inspiring icon with her resilience and perseverance.

“Thank you for breaking the glass ceiling and making us Malaysians proud, Tan Sri,“ he added.

Also congratulating Yeoh were Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching, the country's model-turned-actresses Amber Chia, Nasha Aziz and Sangeeta Krishnasamy besides actor Henley Hii.

Malaysians have taken to social media to express their reaction. Among the netizens was @PaanAriff who tweeted “Super proud that she is making a name outside Malaysia, you deserve it Queen,“ while @jonathan said “TSMY congrats for putting Malaysia on maps again and again.

Another netizen @Stephenson Decruz noted that “You nailed it, an honour for us Malaysians too. It’s our dream coming true for you to outshine the rest of Hollywood. Malaysia Boleh,“.

Yeoh's speech at the award ceremony also caught many Malaysians' attention.

“I’m taking this home to her (Yeoh's mother). She’s watching it right now in Malaysia, KL, with my family and friends. I love you guys. I’m bringing this home to you,” Yeoh said during her acceptance speech.

Since starting off in a series of Hong Kong films in the 1990s, Yeoh, a former beauty queen, has come a long way in achieving international stardom. She has acted in various films and in various roles, and has been nominated for numerous awards and had won many.

Her early role in English films including the Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) won her international acclaim and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) brought her a British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nomination.

The 60-year-old actress also played a notable supporting role in the acclaimed romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians and the list goes on. -Bernama