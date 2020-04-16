Malaysians stranded in Turkey, Montenegro to return tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 354 Malaysians who are stranded in Turkey are scheduled to depart for home tonight and expected to arrive here at 10.20 am tomorrow.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (pix) said this followed a special approval of the Turkish government for a flight from Malaysia to land in Istanbul and bring back the stranded Malaysians and those facing difficulty in Turkey.

“They comprise tourists or short-term visitors and other Malaysians affected by restrictions imposed by the Turkish authorities to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he said today at a special media conference here on the latest developments of Malaysians overseas.

On Malaysian students abroad, Kamarudin urged them to obey the advice issued by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to stay put where they are.

“In this regard, Wisma Putra also urges Malaysian students abroad to follow this advice. Parents and students are asked to stay calm and not panic; take care of their health and to stay in touch with their Malaysian representatives where they study abroad,” he said.

Kamarudin also said the Malaysian government had agreed to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina who were severely affected by the lack of equipment and medicine in the face of the pandemic.

“The contribution was sent via a special Air Asia flight which landed safely in Sarajevo at 10.30pm local time yesterday.

“The government of Bosnia and Herzegovina expressed its appreciation for the relief aid and agreed to donate anti-malaria drugs to help Malaysia address Covid-19,“ he said.

Kamarudin added that the Montenegro government as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina have also helped Wisma Putra to bring back eight Malaysians stranded in Montenegro.

“God willing they will arrive in Malaysia on Friday at 10.20am. We pray that everything goes well,” he said.

Kamarudin said on the basis of close ties between Malaysia and Palestine, the Foreign Ministry in collaboration with the relevant agencies is coordinating assistance or donations to be sent to Palestinians affected by Covid-19. — Bernama