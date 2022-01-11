Malaysians top international tower running competition

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Towerruning Association team, led by world number one tower runner, Soh Wai Ching, beat 11 others to win the Vietnam HCMC Sky Run in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday at six minutes and 56 seconds.

The team – consisting of Wai Ching, who took first place, Justin Low Keng Yik in second, Ervin Nuing Anak Smail third, and Jennifer Chan Yee Chin in fourth place – climbed 1,002 steps of the 49-floor Bitexco Financial Tower. They were the first Malaysian tower runner team to participate in an international competition.

The group also took part in individual races after the team event, with Wai Ching finishing top in the Men’s Open category at four minutes 54 seconds. Low finished third at six minutes and 34 seconds while Ervin finished seventh at eight minutes and 17 seconds in the same category.

Speaking after the win, Wai Ching said he felt good and was happy with their timing.

“The competition was great. I felt strong during the race and overtook several runners on the way to the finish line as we were the last team to be flagged off.

“The team did well. We studied past races from 2011 for that course, and targetted to achieve it below seven minutes. I am happy we accomplished it.”

Wai Ching will be competing in a competition in Dubai in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Ervin said he was nervous entering the tower as it was his first international tower running meet.

“I am glad I contributed towards the team’s achievement,” he said.

Low, who was competing in his 10th tower running competition, said he is happy the team was crowned champion.

“To make it more meaningful, it is the first time our country competed as a team,” he added.

As for Jennifer, this was her second international tower running competition. She made her debut in UK’s tallest stair climb at the 62-storey, 22 Bishopsgate Tower, on Oct 22.

Jennifer topped the Women’s Open category by finishing the race in nine minutes and six seconds.

“This is a nice staircase where there are handrails on both sides. I used both handrails to pull myself up.

“I am happy with my teammates and my achievement because I pushed myself from the beginning to the end, and managed to clock just above nine minutes.

“I believe I can do better next time,” she added.