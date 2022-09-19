Malaysians visiting Thailand urged to always comply with the law

TRANG (Thailand): Malaysians entering Thailand, especially those driving vehicles or riding motorcycles, must respect and obey the traffic laws of the neighbouring country.

Consul General of Malaysia in Songkhla, Muhammad Ridzuan Abu Yazid said, besides that they also have to comply with the ban on not bringing in e-cigarettes or vapes and carrying ‘walkie-talkie’ communication devices.

He also reminded Malaysians not to take or bring home ganja and ketum.

The Malaysian authorities will inspect and take action against any individual bringing in ganja and ketum into the country from Thailand.

He said this while attending a seminar on how to drive and ride safely in southern Thailand held in Trang Province.

The seminar was held in conjunction with “Trang Bike Week 2022: Charity Ride For Nayong Hospital”. The seminar was organised by the Malaysia-Thailand Riders Association in collaboration with Trang Provincial Tourism Office and Office of Insurance Commission.

The Charity Ride successfully raised 500,000 baht in funds for Nayong Hospital.

Meanwhile, a representative from the Office of Insurance Commission, Kriangsak Tana-are-ruk, said foreign drivers and riders are encouraged to buy insurance and declare it at the entry point to ensure they are protected in the event of any calamity.

This is to protect drivers and riders if they are involved in a road accident or if their vehicles and property are damaged or lost, he said.-Bernama