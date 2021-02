PETALING JAYA: A 20-year-old male jogger was abducted and repeatedly sodomised by two men not far from his house in Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara, Damansara Utama here on Saturday.

The victim who works as a waiter at a restaurant located in a shopping mall was jogging alone near Jalan PJU 6A at about 7pm when he passed two men who were consuming alcoholic drinks.

The men called out to the victim and started questioning him.

As the victim spoke to them, one of his attackers grabbed his hand, forced him on a motorcycle and ordered him to ride pillion.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the victim tried to put up a fight but failed.

He said the man was taken by the suspects to a house nearby where the suspects took turns to sodomise the victim and forced him to perform oral sex on them.

Nik Ezanee said the victim was sodomised eight times.

“After the suspects were done, the victim was dropped off near his house. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre.” he said.

Nik Ezanee said on gathering information on the case, a police team traced the two suspects and arrested them at Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara.

He said the suspects, a lorry driver and a lorry attendant, are aged 31 and 36.

Nik Ezanee said checks showed the older suspect has two past criminal records.

The suspects are being held under a seven-day remand order for investigations into the sexual assault.