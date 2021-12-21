Mall apologises for allegedly chasing out flood victims

PETALING JAYA: The Shah Alam Aeon mall has issued an apology after several flood victims were reportedly chased out of the premises during the weekend inundation.

According to management, the incident may have been triggered because this is the first time they have encountered such a situation.

“According to the roster, most of the staff goes off duty at 10pm. The majority of them would follow the existing standard operating procedures because they had never faced such a situation previously.

“It should be noted that the majority of our personnel did not anticipate the ongoing rain would result in severe flooding.

“However, a decision was made to allow customers, staff and tenants to take shelter in the premises at 9.40pm after we were alerted with several inquiries and upon realising the flood situation,“ the mall claims in a statement released today.

The statement further read that despite being unprepared and lacking manpower, the mall tried their best to ensure it gave shelter to 570 people.

Yesterday, a social media posting went viral after netizens claimed that several patrons were left stranded and chased out of the mall after 10pm.

This prompted many to take shelter in their respective vehicles, and some were even drenched under the heavy rain.