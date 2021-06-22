Malls ask govt to study data before deciding on next course of action

PETALING JAYA: The government has been asked to judiciously research the data and incidences of Covid-19 cases by economic sector and by locality before deciding on the next course of action when MCO 3.0 ends on June 28.

The extension of the Full Movement Control Order (FMCO) from June 1 to 28 for the entire country is drastically and tragically damaging to business and the economy, the Malaysia Shopping Malls Association said today in an open letter to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The announcement of the National Recovery Plan based on the threshold of absolute numbers of Covid cases is too broad brushed and imprecise resulting in unnecessary losses, it said in a letter co-signed by the Malaysia Retailers Association (MRA), Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA), Bumiputera Retailers Organisation (BRO) and The Selangor & Wilayah Persekutuan (KL) Electrical Home Appliances Dealers‘ Association (SWEDA).

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) data reveals that the retail and shopping sector contributed merely 0.8% of all cases in May 2021, even prior to the FMCO lockdown which started on 1 June 2021,” they said in the letter.

“These significantly improved and extremely low figures testify to the retail and mall industries’ strict adherence to the SOPs and should not be unduly penalised with closure from operating.

“Thus, we believe the retail and shopping sector should be re-opened immediately to provide essential and other services to the community without risk of infectivity.”

They pointed out that activities that are not able to comply with the social distancing requirements and crowding have already been listed in the Negative List.

Malls only allow entry of those whose MySejahtera status is “Low-Risk” and whose temperatures do not exceed 37.5°C.

“We appeal to the Government to take all these positive factors into account in the upcoming review and allow the immediate re-opening of all trades in the malls (except for those in the Negative List),” they added..

They said 20-30% of shops in malls have been closed due to the adverse conditions of the past 16 months, and with 30% of staff being laid off, this amounts to 300,000 personnel.

“We foresee that in the event the mall and retail industry including street-front shops are not re-opened by the beginning of July 2021, there will be another 50% of the remainder closing their doors for good, including prominent domestic and international retail brands with more employees at risk of being laid off.

“Once these international brands exit from our country, it will be doubly difficult to attract these brands to return.

“With these massive lay-offs and shop closures, the entire retail and shopping malls industries will be grievously and critically damaged and will need massive efforts and time to rebuild malls’ ecosystems or the malls themselves will permanently close, and the retail supply chain will be deeply fractured,‘’ the letter read.