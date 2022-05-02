Maloney pleased with team's performance ahead of Sea Games

SHAH ALAM: National Under-23 football team head coach Brad Maloney(pix) has described the victory recorded by his squad in the Tier-2 international friendly against the Philippines U-23 at the UiTM Stadium here yesterday as a positive development.

He said this augured well for the team’s preparations for the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“The aim of the friendly match was to see their team work. So winning or losing is secondary.

“What’s important is their performance, and I could see there was an improvement. It is a good sign and a very encouraging result,” he told reporters after the match.

The match, which was held behind closed doors, saw the young Harimau Malaya playing with good control due to the presence of several players, including Kuala Lumpur City FC goalkeeper Muhammad Azri Ab Ghani.

Malaysia took the lead through midfielder Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat's free kick in the 53rd minute before Muhammad Faiz Amer Runnizar sealed victory for the team with a goal in the 65th minute. Maloney said most of the 31 players called up for SEA Games duty had reported for centralised training in stages after completing commitments with their clubs in the Malaysian League.

He said this would put him in a comfortable position to map out the team’s strategy for the biennial regional games.

In their first Tier-2 international friendly on Friday, the young Harimau Malaya lost 1-2 to Timor-Leste U-23.

Six-time SEA Games champions Malaysia, who have been drawn in Group B, will leave for Hanoi on Wednesday (May 4).-Bernama