Maloney's sweet whisper inspires 'Kaka' to winning goal

NAM DINH: “You can score, you can score.”

It was just a whisper from national Under-23 head coach Brad Maloney to Muhammad Nur Azfar Fikri Azhar(pix) but it was enough to motivate the midfielder to score the winner in Malaysia’s 2-1 win over Thailand in their opening SEA Games men’s football match here last night.

Muhammad Nur Azfar, who is affectionately called Kaka, said Maloney’s inspiring words did the trick, and that was why he ran towards the Australian-born coach to celebrate after scoring the winning goal.

He said this had been on his mind after being given the trust to replace striker Luqman Hakim Shamsudin with about 10 minutes of play left.

“I wanted to go to Brad because it is difficult for a coach to place his trust in a player, and he gave me that chance,” he told Bernama when met after the match.

“Before I entered, he said, ‘you can score, you can score’. Maybe he could sense something; he knew what I’m capable of and allowed me to play,” said the Terengganu FC II player.

In last night's clash, Thailand took the lead in the 33rd minute when striker Patrik Gustavsson slotted home from inside the box, before they were reduced to 10 men after defender Jonathan Khemdee was sent off near the break.

Maloney's men took advantage of this to fight back, with Ahmad Danial Ahmad Asri scoring the equaliser in the 61st minute before Muhammad Nur Azfar netted the winner in the dying seconds.

Muhammad Nur Azfar said he was grateful to Maloney for giving him the opportunity to play.

“Playing in the SEA Games has been my dream and Alhamdulillah, I was given a chance, even just in the last 10 minutes. The winning goal was not just due to me but was a team effort,” he added.

Malaysia lead Group B with three points, followed by Laos and Singapore in second and third spots respectively on one point, while Cambodia are fourth and Thailand last.

Malaysia will play Laos next on May 11, Singapore (May 14) and close their group campaign against Cambodia on May 16, in their bid to finish among the top two teams to qualify for the semi-finals.-Bernama