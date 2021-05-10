Man and nephew nabbed, 250 gm of drugs seized

PEKAN: Police have arrested a 21-year-old man and his nephew and seized 250 grammes of drugs worth RM26,620 in a raid on a house in Kampung Pandan, Nenasi here.

Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Razli Mohd Yusof said police found five packets of syabu and 162 yaba pills hidden in a bear-shaped statue in a bedroom during the 1.15 am raid on Friday.

“Police also confiscated RM1,800 in cash. Initial investigations found that the suspect obtained the drugs from Kuantan and has been active in distributing the illicit substances for two months,“ he told Bernama here today.

The man is unemployed while his nephew is a Form Two student.

Both have been remanded for seven days until May 13 for investigation under Sections 39A (1) and 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provide for the death penalty on conviction. — Bernama