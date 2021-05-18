Man arrested after ‘wheelie’ video goes viral

KUALA LUMPUR: A man believed to be performing dangerous ‘wheelie’ stunts on his motorcycle in several locations around the capital was arrested yesterday after a video of him ‘in action’ went viral on social media.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the 21 -year-old man was arrested at 7 pm yesterday, and checks found that he had been charged and convicted for a similar offence in 2018, which had also led to his licence being suspended for two years.

“The man was arrested under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving. The motorcycle and clothes (seen) used in the video were also seized for further investigation,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the individual who recorded the incident was still being traced and would be investigated for abetment under Section 111 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

People with any queries or information may contact the Jalan Tun H.S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station.

Meanwhile, Subang Jaya District chief ACP Abd Khalid said the police will conduct a detailed investigation following a complaint by a restaurant manager who was dissatisfied when his employee was accused of violating standard operating procedures (SOP) by the police in an incident yesterday afternoon.

Earlier, in a statement that went viral on social media, the restaurant manager had expressed his dissatisfaction with the police for compounding one of his foreign employees who was not wearing a uniform and eating at the restaurant, because they thought it was a customer.-BERNAMA