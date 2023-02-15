Man arrested, drugs worth RM452,000 seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a man and seized drugs valued at RM452,000 in separate raids in the city yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the 38-year-old man was arrested in a car in Old Klang Road where five kilogrammes of syabu valued at RM233,000 were found and seized.

“During the arrest, the suspect was high on drugs and behaved aggressively. In his bid to escape, four other cars were damaged, but there were no casualties,” Azmi said in a statement today.

Following the arrest, a condominium in Taman Desa was raided where police seized 14,600 Eramin pills valued at RM219,000.

Azmi said the suspect, who has criminal and drug records, has been remanded for seven days. -Bernama