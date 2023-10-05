Man arrested for allegedly insulting religion

KUALA LUMPUR: The police arrested a local man suspected to have insulted Islam by making fun of the religion’s ‘salam’ or words of greetings after a video clip over the matter went viral on social media.

Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said the 40-year-old suspect was arrested at Wangsa Maju here yesterday. Two mobile phones and three SIM cards belonging to the suspect were also confiscated.

She said the case was being investigated by Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (D5) under Section 298A of the Penal Code for causing disharmony or enmity on grounds of religion.

According to Noorsiah, since the 3R (Ruler/Religion/Race) task force was established on March 22, a total of 18 investigation papers have been opened and 12 individuals arrested.

“RMP advises the public not to misuse social media by issuing mocking statements that can cause anger and hatred, create disharmony or touch on the sensitivities of the monarchy system.

“Strict action will be taken according to the provisions of the existing laws in order to protect order and the interests of the community,“ she said. -Bernama