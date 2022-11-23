Man arrested for allegedly making death threat against the King

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested the man who allegedly posted a death threat against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on social media.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed, when contacted today, confirmed the arrest.

Without elaborating further details, Arjunaidi said the police will issue a media statement on the case shortly.

Yesterday, a screenshot of an Instagram story believed posted by the suspect in his 30s who questioned the authority and posted a death threat against the King went viral on social media, prompting the public to urge the authorities to take action against the man.-Bernama