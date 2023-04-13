Man arrested for allegedly uploading racist comments on social media

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested Roslizal Razali, 46, yesterday for allegedly uploading tweets with racist comments on social media that could trigger public order issues.

Royal Malaysia Police corporate communications head ACP A. Skandaguru said Roslizal was arrested by the Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Classified Crime Investigation Unit at 6.30 pm in the federal capital.

“Police also seized a handphone and a laptop to facilitate the investigation. A remand application (against the suspect) will be made today,” he said in a statement.

According to Skandaguru, the case was being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 505(c) of the Penal Code.

“The suspect is also being detained under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which is the improper use of network facilities or network services,” he added.

Last week, police issued a statement that they were looking for Roslizal to assist in the investigation into a sedition case. -Bernama