Man arrested for assaulting doctor in road crash

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested a local man for allegedly causing hurt and threatening a doctor in a road crash in Ampang yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak (pix) said in the incident which occurred at about 10.30 am yesterday at the Jalan Kolam Air Lama traffic light intersection, a white Mercedes Benz car in which the suspect was travelling in crashed into the rear of a car driven by the 67-year-old doctor.

“When arriving in front of a gas station nearby, the suspect stopped his car in front of the doctor’s car. He then got out of the car and went to open the door of the doctor's car.

“The suspect then punched the doctor on the right cheek, as well as pulled the victim’s hair and kicked him. The incident was recorded by road users and a recording of the incident went viral on social media yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Farouk said the 27-year-old suspect was arrested at 9.45 pm yesterday at the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters after giving his statement.

He said the police would seek an order to remand the suspect today for investigation under Section 323/506 of the Penal Code.

The suspect has no criminal record and he tested negative for a drug test. -Bernama