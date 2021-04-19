Man arrested for drug possession in Jalan Syed Putra

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a man in front of the Jalan Syed Putra bus terminal here, yesterday and seized two compressed lumps of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis weighing two kilograms worth RM5,215.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the arrest of the 35-year-old individual led to a raid on a condominium unit in Taman Desa, here on the same day.

“As a result of the inspection, the police found a transparent plastic packet containing dried leaves suspected to be cannabis and a pill suspected to be Erimin 5 in the premises. The total amount of drugs seized is believed to be supplied to 400 drug users,“ he said in a statement today.

Anuar said the individual was also found to be positive for Benzo drugs.

“He also has seven previous records related to drug and criminal cases and was found to be involved in drug activities over the past two months,“ he said.

He said the man was remanded for seven days and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Police are still investigating to identify the syndicate involved and the source from which the drugs were obtained. As a result of the arrests, the police have managed to crack down on drug trafficking activities masterminded by Malaysians,“ he said. — Bernama