Man arrested for encroaching on Bubu forest reserve

IPOH: A man was arrested for illegal land encroachment activities in the Bubu Forest Reserve, located in the Kinta and Manjung districts, on Saturday.

In a statement yesterday, the Perak Forestry Department (JPNPk) said the man was nabbed at about 3pm following intelligence gathering and public tip-offs.

When the enforcement team arrived at the site, the man was cutting down forest trees to clear the land for durian cultivation.

“The suspect was taken to the Manjung district police headquarters for further investigations. The raiding party also confiscated a four-wheel drive used by the suspect,” the statement read.

However, the suspect was released on police bail bond after his statement was recorded.