Man arrested for hitting, making death threats against mother

KUALA LUMPUR: A local man was arrested for allegedly hitting and making death threats against his mother for being in a relationship with another man after his father’s death.

Subang Jaya District police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat (pix) said in the 1pm incident yesterday, the suspect had gone to his mother’s shop at Taman Perindustrian Puchong Utama and scolded her before throwing a file into her face and threatening to kill her.

He said acting on a police report lodged by his mother, police arrested the suspect at 11.30pm on the same day.

“The result of a urine test found the suspect positive for methamphetamine and he has 15 previous criminal records.

“The suspect is now remanded until this Friday and the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation,” he said in a statement yesterday. -Bernama