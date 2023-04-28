Man arrested for pointing gun at motorcyclist in Malacca

MALACCA: A man, currently under police surveillance, was arrested for pointing a gun at a motorcyclist’s head at the Lebuh Ayer Keroh traffic light intersection, near the Malacca Historic City Council (MBMB) building, last night

Malacca Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said in the 12.15 am incident, the 28-year-old suspect, who was driving a Perodua Myvi, was dissatisfied when the victim, who was riding a motorcycle honked at him for making a sudden U-turn from the opposite direction, which nearly caused an accident.

“The 24-year-old victim, a mechanic, was heading to Bandar Malacca from Ayer Keroh, and continued riding his Yamaha NVX as the lights turned green.

“The suspect, who was driving from Bandar Malacca, made a sudden U-turn and the victim managed to press on the brakes and avoid a collision with the suspect’s car,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim, who was surprised by the suspect's action, honked and shouted “hoi” to him before the suspect ordered the victim to stop at the roadside in front of Malacca Mall.

He added that the victim then stopped and approached the suspect, who then scolded him as soon as he got out of his car, before grabbing the victim’s neck from behind and pointing a gun at his head.

The incident resulted in a scuffle between the two before the victim managed to grab the weapon and the suspect fled in his car.

Christopher said the suspect was arrested with the help of the public, and checks found that the suspect has several previous records related to drugs.

The suspect is also currently undergoing police surveillance under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act for two years, beginning Nov 1, 2021.

“An air pistol with six bullets was seized for further investigation,” he said, adding that the suspect has been remanded for six days, beginning April 28, and the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code. -Bernama