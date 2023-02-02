Man arrested on suspicion of trafficking drugs worth RM6.36m

SERDANG: A man was arrested on suspicion of trafficking various types of drugs estimated to be worth RM6.36 million at a factory in Seri Kembangan here, last Friday.

Serdang district police chief ACP A. A. Anbalagan said police confiscated MDMA weighing 123 kilogrammes (kg), syabu (0.5 kg), 18 bottles containing drug powder (301 grammes), ecstasy pills (21 gm), cannabis (13.8 gm) and three drug processing machines.

“The seized drugs are believed to be for the Klang Valley market,“ he told in a press conference at the Serdang district police headquarters here today.

During the raid, the police also seized RM10,000 in cash and two vehicles.

He said the suspect rented the premises under another company’s name to mislead the authorities, adding that he was believed to have been distributing, processing drugs and acting as a runner since a year ago.

Anbalagan said the man was believed to be earning between RM10,000 and RM15,000 a week for processing 50,000 Erimin pills and the police believe there are others involved in the syndicate.

The suspect is on a seven-day remand until tomorrow for investigations under Section 39b of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama