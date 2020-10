ALOR SETAR: A man’s attempt to bring 3,500 kilogrammes of ketum leaves to Kelantan failed after he was detained by police in Jalan Kampung Bok Bak in Kupang, Baling today.

Baling district police chief, Supt Syed Basri Syed Ali said in the 6.15 am incident, the 38-year-old man was driving an Isuzu lorry in a suspicious manner and upon inspection, 362 plastic packets containing ketum leaves were found at the back of the lorry, covered by a canvas cloth.

Syed Basri said the suspect had obtained the ketum leaves at Nami, Kuala Nerang to be brought to Rantau Panjang, Kelantan and he was paid RM800 for each delivery.

“The ketum leaves are sold at RM10 per kg here (Kedah) and at RM40 per kg in Kelantan and if sold in Thailand, their price can reach RM80 per kg.

“The suspect, who is from Rantau Panjang, was tested positive for the benzodiazepine drug, and he will be remanded at the Baling court lock-up to facilitate the investigation under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952,” he said. — Bernama