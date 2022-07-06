Man assaults security guard after being told to put on mask

A SECURITY officer on duty in a hypermarket at Tampines Retail Park in Singapore was allegedly assaulted by a man whom he had advised to put on a face mask before entering the premises, Malay Mail reports.

In a media statement yesterday, the Security Association Singapore said that it had received a report and video footage of the incident, which happened at about 10.20pm on Monday.

The security officer who was on duty at the time was tasked, among other duties, to ensure that people who enter the building were wearing their masks as required by Singapore’s regulations to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The security guard was said to have advised a man who did not have a mask on to wear one before entering the building or to buy a mask from a pharmacy near the entrance if he did not have one with him, the association said.

“The person was unhappy that the security guard had called him out for not wearing a mask and after shouting some vulgarities at him, he entered the building,” the statement read.

In a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage shared by the association, a man in dark-coloured clothing and who appears not to have a mask on was approached by the secutiry guard at the building entrance.

The man then gestures towards the building and walks away from the guard.

Moments later, the same man appears in the footage and attacks the guard.

The Security Association Singapore reportedly said that the guard did not retaliate and suffered bruises and contusions as a result of the attack.

Police have also arrested a 57-year-old man in relation to an offence under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.