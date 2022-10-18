Man badly beaten, hospitalised after car grazes against child

PETALING JAYA: Police are looking for two assailants who were caught on camera beating up another man near Pasar Borong Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

According to NST , the man was badly beaten, causing him to be warded at the Selayang Hospital, after his car accidentally grazed against a child’s hand.

The incident occurred at 7pm, when the man was driving out of the market compound near the exit toll barrier.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the driver, upon realising that he may have accidentally grazed a child who was walking with her mother, stopped the car to check.

“However, checks showed that before the victim could even get out of his car, he was punched and bludgeoned by two unknown men. However, the child and mother who were allegedly hit by the victim’s car were nowhere to be seen,“ he reportedly said yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for causing grievous injuries to a person.