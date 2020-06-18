Man badly injured in shophouse fire dies

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A senior citizen who was badly burnt in a fire incident involving a two-storey shophouse in Jalan Arumugam Pillai here last night, succumbed to his injuries at the Bukit Mertajam Hospital today.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said Chan Kim Weng, 61, suffered more than 70 per cent burnt on his body, and died at 3.50 pm while being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“The victim was rescued by a team of firefighters while putting out the fire which occured at 7.50 pm yesterday, and was sent to the hospital. However, this afternoon, we were informed that the victim has died,” he said in a statement today.

Shafee said investigations found that the victim was single and unemployed, and had been living in the premise belonging to his uncle for the past 10 years.

He said further investigations are ongoing and for now, the case is being classified as sudden death. -Bernama