Man believed to have been murdered by schoolmate

PETALING JAYA: A man was found dead, believed to have been murdered, in an apartment block in Bandar Sri Damansara, near here early today.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the man’s body was found covered in blood near a staircase on the second floor of the apartment block at about 1 a.m.

“Police investigations found wound marks on the head and neck of the man, aged 25. We have obtained information from his family members as well as witnesses,” he told reporters at the scene.

Nik Ezanee said police have so far arrested one suspect, a 26-year old man believed to be the victim’s ex-schoolmate, to facilitate the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“Based on an initial probe, police did not rule out the possibility that the suspect had used a glass bottle as the murder weapon as fragments of the glass bottle were found at the scene,” he said, adding that the victim’s body was taken to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for post-mortem. — Bernama