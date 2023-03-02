Man burnt to death in house fire

KUANTAN: A 65-year-old man was burnt to death in a fire that destroyed his house in Kampung Paya Pelantar, Bentong yesterday.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said the body of Mohd Yusof Idris, who was a person with disabilities, was found near a window of his bedroom.

He said the department was notified about the fire at 9.02 pm and rushed 17 officers and men from the Bentong and Karak fire stations.

“The semi-permanent house was 90 per cent destroyed. The body of the man, who had lived alone, was handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement. -Bernama